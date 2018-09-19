People celebrate fishery harvest in Dongziguan Village, E China

A villager cooks newly-caught fishes at Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sep. 18, 2018. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)



Aerial photo taken on Sep. 18, 2018 shows part of Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 18, 2018 shows fishermen departing for fishing in Fuchun River in Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 18, 2018 shows fishermen fishing in Fuchun River in Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen fish in Fuchun River in Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sep. 18, 2018. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen fish in Fuchun River in Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sep. 18, 2018. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A fisherman shows newly-caught fishes at Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sep. 18, 2018. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 18, 2018 shows part of Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 18, 2018 shows fishermen fishing in Fuchun River in Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 18, 2018 shows fishermen departing for fishing in Fuchun River in Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Sep. 18, 2018 shows fishermen departing for fishing in Fuchun River in Dongziguan Village in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Dongziguan Village with a history of over 1,000 years, features convenient land and water transportation. Local people hold feasts in autumn to celebrate fishery harvest. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)