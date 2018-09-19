Traditional moon cakes prepared in Zhangye, NW China's Gansu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/19 13:55:11

Staff make traditional moon cakes at a food processing workshop in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 18, 2018. Making traditional moon cakes before the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back to a thousand years in Zhangye. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)


 

Staff make traditional moon cakes at a food processing workshop in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 18, 2018. Making traditional moon cakes before the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back to a thousand years in Zhangye. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)


 

Traditional moon cakes are prepared to be baked at a food processing workshop in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 18, 2018. Making traditional moon cakes before the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back to a thousand years in Zhangye. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)


 

Citizens purchase traditional moon cakes in a supermarket of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 18, 2018. Making traditional moon cakes before the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back to a thousand years in Zhangye. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)


 

