Traditional moon cakes prepared in Zhangye, NW China's Gansu

Staff make traditional moon cakes at a food processing workshop in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 18, 2018. Making traditional moon cakes before the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back to a thousand years in Zhangye. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Traditional moon cakes are prepared to be baked at a food processing workshop in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 18, 2018. Making traditional moon cakes before the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back to a thousand years in Zhangye. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)

Citizens purchase traditional moon cakes in a supermarket of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 18, 2018. Making traditional moon cakes before the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back to a thousand years in Zhangye. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)