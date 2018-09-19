Jaggang Village model unit in China's Tibet poverty relief campaign

A villager (R) chats with her husband in their own residence in Jaggang Village of Rutog County, Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2018. Located at 4,400 meters above sea level, the plateau village is a model unit in Ali Prefecture's border-area poverty relief campaign. While still under construction, the village has managed to provide its current residents with access to water, electricity and network. Jaggang Village is also developing a collective economy which stresses building material manufacturing, border trade, plant nursery and local husbandry, so that the residents are prepared with working skills in addition to government subsidies. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows Jaggang Village which is still under construction in Rutog County of Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located at 4,400 meters above sea level, the plateau village is a model unit in Ali Prefecture's border-area poverty relief campaign. While still under construction, the village has managed to provide its current residents with access to water, electricity and network. Jaggang Village is also developing a collective economy which stresses building material manufacturing, border trade, plant nursery and local husbandry, so that the residents are prepared with working skills in addition to government subsidies. (Xinhua/Dainzin Nyima Choktrul)

Two villagers walk in a street in Jaggang Village of Rutog County, Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2018. Located at 4,400 meters above sea level, the plateau village is a model unit in Ali Prefecture's border-area poverty relief campaign. While still under construction, the village has managed to provide its current residents with access to water, electricity and network. Jaggang Village is also developing a collective economy which stresses building material manufacturing, border trade, plant nursery and local husbandry, so that the residents are prepared with working skills in addition to government subsidies. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows Jaggang Village which is still under construction in Rutog County, Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located at 4,400 meters above sea level, the plateau village is a model unit in Ali Prefecture's border-area poverty relief campaign. While still under construction, the village has managed to provide its current residents with access to water, electricity and network. Jaggang Village is also developing a collective economy which stresses building material manufacturing, border trade, plant nursery and local husbandry, so that the residents are prepared with working skills in addition to government subsidies. (Xinhua/Dainzin Nyima Choktrul)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows a plant base in Jaggang Village of Rutog County, Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located at 4,400 meters above sea level, the plateau village is a model unit in Ali Prefecture's border-area poverty relief campaign. While still under construction, the village has managed to provide its current residents with access to water, electricity and network. Jaggang Village is also developing a collective economy which stresses building material manufacturing, border trade, plant nursery and local husbandry, so that the residents are prepared with working skills in addition to government subsidies. (Xinhua/Dainzin Nyima Choktrul)

A villager (R) and her grandson walk out of their house in Jaggang Village of Rutog County, Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2018. Located at 4,400 meters above sea level, the plateau village is a model unit in Ali Prefecture's border-area poverty relief campaign. While still under construction, the village has managed to provide its current residents with access to water, electricity and network. Jaggang Village is also developing a collective economy which stresses building material manufacturing, border trade, plant nursery and local husbandry, so that the residents are prepared with working skills in addition to government subsidies. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows grazing sheep herds in Jaggang Village of Rutog County, Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located at 4,400 meters above sea level, the plateau village is a model unit in Ali Prefecture's border-area poverty relief campaign. While still under construction, the village has managed to provide its current residents with access to water, electricity and network. Jaggang Village is also developing a collective economy which stresses building material manufacturing, border trade, plant nursery and local husbandry, so that the residents are prepared with working skills in addition to government subsidies. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)