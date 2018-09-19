Farmers collect rice crop in Bishan Village, E China's Anhui

A farmer drives harvester to collect rice crop in Bishan Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in Bishan Village. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2018 shows farmers driving harvester to collect rice crop in Bishan Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. The rice harvest season has begun in Bishan Village. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A farmer drives harvester to collect rice crop in Bishan Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in Bishan Village. (Xinhua/Liu Xin)

Farmers load collected rice crop in Bishan Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in Bishan Village. (Xinhua/Qi Wenjuan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2018 shows farmers loading collected rice crop in Bishan Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. The rice harvest season has begun in Bishan Village. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)