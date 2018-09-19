Part of city still flooded in China's Guangdong after Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Rescuers transfer residents stranded by flood in Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 18, 2018. The city of Yangchun was hit by rainstorm after Super Typhoon Mangkhut ravaged Guangdong Province on Sunday. As of Tuesday, part of the city is still flooded, while disaster relief work is underway. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)

