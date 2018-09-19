People collect sweet-scented osmanthus in SE China's Fujian

Villagers collect sweet-scented osmanthus in Fangting Village of Anxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 18, 2018. It is a custom for local people to collect sweet-scented osmanthus and make osmanthus tea, cake and wine. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiuqiang)

A villager checks sweet-scented osmanthus in Fangting Village of Anxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 18, 2018. It is a custom for local people to collect sweet-scented osmanthus and make osmanthus tea, cake and wine. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiuqiang)

