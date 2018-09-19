Chinese premier urges mass entrepreneurship, innovation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for more efforts to advance mass entrepreneurship and innovation, at the opening plenary of Summer Davos
on Wednesday.
"Greater enthusiasm and creativity of Chinese workers is a must for stimulating market vitality and social creativity, realizing inclusive growth, and developing new momentum," the premier said.
China has a labor force of nearly 900 million, 170 million of which have higher education or professional skills, according to the premier.
"The country should create an environment for college and high school graduates, people studying overseas, and migrant workers returning to the countryside to participate in innovation, so as to create jobs and wealth and fulfill their value," Li said.