China to take new measures on opening-up: Premier Li

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/19





"It is the independent decision of China to open up its economy to promote domestic industrial transformation and upgrading, and to bring more options for domestic consumers," Li said at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2018, known as Summer



"It is also a practical action taken by China to advance economic globalization. China's economy has been growing and thriving through opening-up."



This year, the country has drastically eased control on market access to the service industry, especially the financial industry, and relevant measures are being swiftly implemented.



"Apart from drugs and some daily consumer goods whose tariff duties have already been lowered, some other imports will also be subject to lower tariff duties," he said.

