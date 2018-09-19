Pivotal project







An Airbus A380 jetliner, the world's largest passenger airline, takes off for its first trial flight on a runway newly built by China's Beijing Urban Construction Group at Velana International Airport on Hulhule Island, the Maldives on September 18. The 3,400-meter-long, 60-meter-wide runway, with an investment of $400 million, is an important project under the Belt and Road initiative. In addition to airport upgrades, the Chinese firm will also build a fuel farm with a storage capacity of 45 million liters and a cargo complex with the capacity to handle 120,000 tons. Photo: IC