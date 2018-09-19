The Longines China Tour of Beijing Great Wall 2018 Opening





The Longines China Tour of Beijing Great Wall 2018 grandly opened. Photo: Courtesy of Longiness

The Longines China Tour of Beijing Great Wall 2018 opened on September 15 on the Juyongguan Pass of the Great Wall in Beijing. Many excellent domestic riders will compete with equestrian masters from France, Germany and other countries.Longines China Tour, founded in 2013, is a three-star venue steeplechase recognized by International Equestrian Federation (FEI), which is organized by the Chinese Equestrian Association (CEA) and co-organized by the China Equestrian International Development (CEID). Over the past five years, the event has been continuously expanding with popularity and the winning riders can obtain FEI points as well as CEID series points.Over 3,000 rider-horse groups participated in 2017 CEID series events throughout the year and more than 50,000 visitors were in attendance. The arrival of the Longines China Tour of Beijing Great Wall 2018 represents ancient Chinese culture and a special symbolic significance of allowing horses to return to the Great Wall with a fresh look.Zhang Xiaoqi, the general manager of CEID, spoke on behalf of the organizers of the event, who expressed her gratitude for the strong support of the industrial association, sponsors and equestrian community. She said that she felt honored to represent China as well as help organize the 2018 Longines China Tour, which is of major significance being held at the Great Wall. CEID events are evaluated in four categories: challenge, elegance, motivation and vitality. The challenging level of the event is also an opportunity to give many young riders a chance to exercise and provide themselves with a platform for self-improvement and display.