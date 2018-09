North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in sign summit agreement following their second round of talks on Wednesday at the Baekhwawon State Guest House.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/9/19 18:35:32

