2018 Gree UCI-WorldTour Tour of Guangxi press conference held in Beijing





2018 Gree UCI-WorldTour Tour of Guangxi Press Conference Photo: Courtesy of Gree Group

2018 Gree UCI-WorldTour Tour of Guangxi Press Conference was held in Beijing on September 10.The world-class road cycling race is authorized by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), co-organized by Chinese Cycling Association (CCA), the government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Wanda Group, and the title is sponsored by Gree Group.2017 was the first year of the UCI World Tour, which was also held in China. The successful race attracted road cyclists from all over the world and showed China's capability of organizing a world-class road cycling race. It promoted Guangxi to be the race center of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the world at large.2018 Gree UCI World Tour includes a men's tour and women's tour. The men's tour will be held in five cities in Guangxi's Beihai, Qinzhou, Nanning, Liuzhou and Guilin from October 16 to 21, and the women's tour will be held on October 21 in Guilin, the last day of the race.It aims to show Guangxi's natural scenery and culture to the world as well as create a different experience for all contestants. Meanwhile, the UCI GALA will also be held in Guilin on the evening of October 21.At the press conference, Shen Jinkang, president of the CCA said that December 11, 2018 will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Holding the UCI World Tour will be the best gift to celebrate its birthday to mark a new chapter in Guangxi's development. Supported by many people, this race will contribute to popularizing cycling culture in China and bringing new opportunities to the industry of cycling.Yang Dongwei, CEO of Wanda Sports China, said that the race route has been improved compared to that of 2017. It will show the charm of a road cycling race and the beautiful scenery of Guangxi from a new perspective, making the race more attractive to audiences.