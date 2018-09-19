Marriott International holds 2018 ‘Run to Give’ in Greater China region





Runners at the 2018 "Run to Give" charity run Photo: Courtesy of Marriott International

Marriott International held the 2018 'Run to Give' charity run in the Greater China region on September 16 and raised over 1.2 million yuan for Operation Smile, which supports safe and quality surgeries for children with cleft lips and cleft palates in China.A total of 290 Marriott hotels from 60 cities jointly supported this meaningful charity event with the attendance of more than 7,450 associates.As the largest hotel group in the world, Marriott International has more than 6,500 properties across 127 countries and territories. The foundation of Marriott International's service philosophy— 'Put People First', is Marriott Culture that has been perpetuated for 90 years ."In 2017, Marriott International launched a new platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which is our social impact and sustainability development guideline. In alignment with 'Nurture Our World', one of the principles in Serve 360, we initiated the 2018 'Run to Give' to support Operation Smile to carry out more missions for Chinese children with cleft conditions," said Angela Pan, the Guidance Team Member of Marriott Worldwide Business Councils, Greater China."It is delightful to see our associates make big efforts with great passion and believe that together we can improve our community and deliver aid to children in times of need," Pan said.Marriott International has been supporting Operation Smile since 2008. More than 1,000 Marriott volunteers have been involved in the missions of Operation Smile across China. Meanwhile, Marriott hotels in the Greater China region also provide complimentary accommodation for international medical volunteers from all over the world.Dr. Wang Xiaowei, President of Operation Smile Greater China said "Operation Smile conducted the first mission in China 27 years ago and over the years we have treated over 30,000 cleft lip and palate patients. This achievement is a joint effort from all of our individual and corporate supporters. We are very grateful for the continuous support from Marriott Group. And for more than 10 years, the passion and professionalism demonstrated by the Marriott volunteers who participated in our medical mission have extended tremendous help for the smooth delivery of our mission. I am very much inspired by the innovative ideas Marriott has put together in this 'Run to Give' campaign in promoting the importance of health and to do a good deed at the same time. I hope through this campaign, we can create more awareness for the current cleft problems we face around the world and ultimately the causes we serve. "