Taiwan residents obtain local residence permits

The first batch of 30 Taiwan residents successfully obtained Shanghai residence permits on Wednesday, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday.



Li Maosheng, honorary chairman of the Shanghai Association of Taiwan, and another 29 residents received residence permits, according to the report.



Li said he believes that the permits can provide more convenience to people from Taiwan in terms of their work and daily life in the mainland.



A new regulation came into effect on September 1 that allows residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to apply for residence permits in the Chinese mainland.



According to the regulation, holders of the permit will be able to use it to register vehicles, apply for a driver's licenses, take professional qualification exams, purchase tickets online and check in at hotels.



More than 22,000 Taiwan residents have applied for residence permits in the Chinese mainland by September 10, according to the report.

