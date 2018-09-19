Candidates for ‘Shanghai Craftsmen’ announced

A total of 98 candidates were selected among over 550 participants for the title of "Shanghai Craftsmen" on Wednesday, Knews reported Wednesday.



The list of candidates will be open to the public to seek public opinion.



Over 550 workers participated the program, with 41 experts serving as judges covering eight sectors including civil construction and computer communications.



The average age of the 98 candidates is 45 and the youngest candidate, Wang Dongdong, 26, won a bronze medal in the printing category at the 42nd WorldSkills competition, according to the report.



These candidates include 30 professional technicians and 68 front-line workers who are from the aviation, auto, transportation, education and cultural industries.





