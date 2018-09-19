Chinese security guards need more professional training

China's LGBT community sighed with relief after news broke Monday that police sentenced to detention two security guards who beat up female audience members at British singer Dua Lipa's Shanghai concert last week.



The swift justice verifies that, contrary to rumors spread on social media, the beatings were not a sanctioned suppression of gay rights, but simply two hot-headed neanderthals who had no business wearing a guard's uniform.



As reported by many domestic and international media outlets, the 23-year-old English pop star, an LGBT icon, was performing at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center, where many of her female Chinese fans waved rainbow (gay pride) flags and danced at their seats.



Video shows the venue's security team dragging these young women into the aisles and beating them before ejecting them outside, where they were reportedly subject to further violence by the same guards.



After media covered the incident, the LGBT scene waited with bated breath to see how local authorities would respond. Fortunately, they made the right decision. According to the Daily Mail, "two security guards, known as 22-year-old Zhu and 20-year-old Nai, have been each given a 10-day detention for beating other people, said Qingpu Police on its official social media account."



Herein lies the real problem: hiring youngsters as guards. How does that make any sense? I can't imagine these two young goons are well-educated or even have much experience in the security industry. I have no idea what the security personnel company that hired them was thinking when they handed these kids their black paramilitary uniforms and batons and let them loose on a gay-pride concert.



Nor was this the first time for Chinese guards to express their homophobia. In May, the Global Times reported that security staff at Beijing's 798 Art Zone beat up two women attending an approved LGBT event just for wearing rainbow badges. The women were hospitalized but the guards were only "harshly criticized."



The site of scrawny 20-year-old Chinese security guards dressed in comically oversized uniforms stationed in front of luxury stores, upscale apartment communities and events is one of those ubiquitous cliches that have become an in-joke among China's expat population.



Seriously though, aside from blowing their whistle, are these kids really able to do their job when faced with serious security threats? How much training do they receive in the first place? In Western countries, "rent-a-cops" usually have a police or military background, formal training and the proper discipline to do their job professionally. But here in China, most of these young security guards are just fresh-off-the-train migrants with zero training or experience in the security sector.



A couple of weeks ago in Laibin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, thieves successfully stole more than 6 million yuan ($877,500) worth of jewelry from a shop as the guard hired to watch it idly sat by in his chair, completely oblivious to the raid, according to The Star. A few years ago, South China Morning Post reported on a video showing overly aggressive black-clad Chinese guards at a Shenzhen beach cutting up a tourist's surf board with a knife to punish the surfer, who had accidentally collided with a swimmer.



It seems that, in China, there exist two varieties of security guards: the lazy, cigarette-smoking uncles, or the young thugs who are out for blood. Either way, what is needed is more professional training by the security personnel companies who hire them to protect us. And more accountability when they get violent or fail to do their jobs.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.





Illustration: Chen Xia/GT