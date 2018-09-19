Villagers harvest rice in Yongfeng County, E China's Jiangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/19 19:15:21


Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows villagers harvesting rice in Cangxia Village of Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows villagers harvesting rice in Cangxia Village of Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows villagers harvesting rice in Cangxia Village of Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)


 

Villagers load harvested rice crop onto a truck in Cangxia Village of Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus