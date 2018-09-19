Villagers harvest rice in Yongfeng County, E China's Jiangxi







Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows villagers harvesting rice in Cangxia Village of Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)

Villagers load harvested rice crop onto a truck in Cangxia Village of Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)