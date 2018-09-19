What do expats think of the rise of e-bikes, mopeds and motorcycles in Shanghai?

In the majority of international cities, an intense pace of life has encouraged commuters to rely on a variety of modes of transport. The Global Times hit the streets of Shanghai to interview several foreigners about which means of transport they favor when commuting in Shanghai.



Almost half of our interviewees expressed their satisfaction with the local subway system. Maggie from South Africa and Max from the US said they usually take the metro because of its convenience and low price. Maurice from Switzerland said "I use mass rapid transit on a regular basis, but sometimes I choose to go by car to some far places."



Martin from France told the Global Times that he thinks his electric bike is the smoothest way to get around in Shanghai, because otherwise he might get caught in a traffic jam when taking a taxi or Didi. Similarly, Theo from France told us that he bought a new e-bike about 2 weeks ago.



Actually, it is not uncommon to see foreigners riding e-bikes or scooters on the roads of Shanghai. This helps them avoid traffic congestion, especially during rush hour, and also the crush of passengers on public subways and buses.



Maggie said that an e-bike helps save money and also get somewhere fast. But for her, she personally prefers a traditional bicycle, because she thinks the formalities of buying and selling a scooter are a little troublesome.



"It's not useful for me to get one as I'm living near a subway station now," Maurice said, explaining that some of his friends in Shanghai have e-bikes, which they share and lend to each other when needed.



Environmentally friendly



Max mentioned the advantages of riding e-bikes and said he noticed more local residents using e-bikes because they are cheaper and more mobile than a car. Similarly, Theo said "The e-bike is environmentally friendly, because motorbikes cause pollution, especially in my home country, France, there is a lot."



Martin from France said that he rides an old motorcycle to work every day but admires Shanghai for having more e-bikes. "Shanghai is quite advanced on the popularity of those electric bicycles," he said.



More significantly, Martin told us that two of his motorbikes have been stolen in Shanghai, one of them next to IAPM Mall. "I just left it there for a few hours and when I came back it wasn't there any more," he said, but explained that, "I didn't go to the police for help because I think there's little chance that they can find it."



Maurice told us that some of his friends have had similar experiences with thieves or getting towed away by the police for violating traffic regulations.



Indeed, the chaos caused by the growing number of scooters and e-bikes in Shanghai has negatively affected the city's image and reputation, especially due to the express delivery boys who rely on scooters to make quick but often unsafe deliveries.



Driving safety



Maurice told us that he has seen many foreigners in Shanghai violating local traffic rules when riding their e-bikes. "Often times they ride on the sidewalk. I'm not sure about if it's allowed in China, but it's forbidden to drive on the sidewalks in Europe."



"Probably they don't know the local traffic regulations, so I think it's a good idea for Shanghai to make all scooter drivers - foreign and Chinese - pass a driving test in order to get a license," Maggie told the Global Times.



Martin said that he was once fined 50 yuan ($7.29) while riding a motorcycle because he was unfamiliar with the local traffic laws. He suggested that related transportation departments should widen bicycle lanes in order to keep scooters off the sidewalks and out of the car lanes.



Additionally, in terms of driving safety, Martin suggested that "all e-bike and motorcycle riders should have to wear a helmet like this one," he said while raising his own brand-new red helmet.



This story is based on a Global Times video.









Photo: VCG

Maggie from South Africa

Martin from France

Max from the US

Theo from France