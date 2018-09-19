Say hi to smart cars

Unmanned vehicles are no longer a sci-fi fantasy, with Shanghai's opening of 31.6 kilometers in Jiading district and Lingang area for intelligent vehicles on Tuesday, following the first 5.6 kilometers opened in Jiading in March.With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), internet big data, information and communication technology and industrialization, intelligent connected automobiles are becoming an important trend in the development of China's automobile industry.China attaches great importance to the development of these vehicles as a means of solving traffic safety, road congestion and energy consumption in a bid to upgrade the domestic automobile industry, said Wang Jiangping, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , at the 2018 World Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Conference held in Shanghai this week.Wang said that, in recent years, the ministry has strengthened the research and development of the self-driving technology and information security to construct the technical standards for smart vehicles.In the field of environmental construction, he believed efforts should be made to promote laws and regulations applicable to the standards of intelligent network vehicles. Industry leaders and experts from home and abroad attended the conference and shared their views on the advantages and challenges of the autonomous vehicle ecosystem.Experts believe intelligent connected vehicles can improve road safety by avoiding road casualties. "One of the advantages of intelligent connected vehicles is to reach the goal of safer driving," said He Jifeng, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.He also believes that intelligent connected cars can reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents. In addition, the monitoring systems on these car can reduce emergency operations made by humans when accidents occur and thus ensure their safety, he added.James Peng, CEO and co-founder of Chinese autonomous vehicle start-up Pony.ai, agreed. "People are prone to fatigue and road rage. When you ride a self-driving a car it will not get tired, and it has a 360-degree-view. As AI technology advances, autonomous driving is certain to surpass the safety of human driving," Peng said.Progress is being made. Pony.ai has undergone three rounds of product upgrades in less than two years; currently the vehicles are trained to be able to make predictions, Peng said. "Is this car going to cut-in in front of me? Will pedestrians retrograde? Predictions actually let the car know what's going on in the next second," he added.After realizing autonomous driving functionalities, the next step is to focus on production. "We should not allow unmanned driving to remain in the laboratory, but really make products serve the public," he said, adding that the company is sizing up its two fleets of automotive vehicles to collect more data and enhance operation experience so as to improve the driving security and functionality.The development of intelligent connected vehicles from SAIC Motor is making rapid advancement and has completed over 5,500 kilometers of trial runs since it obtained a road test license in March, Chen Zhixin, ­president of SAIC Motor, said at the event.Technical and non-technical challenges were also discussed by experts attending the event. The technical challenges are mainly reliability and possible problems that may arise when interacting with other cars.The non-technical challenges lie in their acceptance by human consumers, cost and business models, said Jacques Ehrlich, honorary director of LIVIC.Efforts should also be made to solve data-sharing problems. Due to the huge amounts of data and the complexity of data types, there are challenges to data security and privacy protection, said He, the academician.

Government officials announce the opening of the second-stage ICV open road testing area on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy of the conference organizing committee

Pony.ai's third generation autonomous vehicle at 2018 WAIC Photo: Courtesy of Pony.ai