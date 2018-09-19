Mosquitoes pose risk to food safety

Mosquito larvae have been observed ingesting microplastics that can be passed up the food chain, researchers said Wednesday, potentially uncovering a new way that the polluting particles could damage the environment.



Microplastics - tiny plastic shards broken down from man-made products such as synthetic clothing, car tires and contact lenses - litter much of the world's oceans.



They are believed to pose a significant risk to human health as they move through the food chain and contaminate water supplies.



Researchers at the University of Reading believe they have proof that microplastics can enter our ecosystem by air via mosquitoes and other flying insects.



The team observed mosquito larvae ingesting microscopic plastic beads before monitoring them through their life cycle.



They found that many of the particles were transferred into the mosquitoes' adult form, meaning whatever creatures then ate the flying insects in the wild would also ingest the plastic.



AFP





