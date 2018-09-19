Woman unaware of pregnancy at time of labor

A heavily pregnant woman in Southwest China thought she had suffered from constipation when she actually went into labor and gave birth to a baby girl three minutes later, media reported on Tuesday.



"Nurse, I have had constipation for several days. My stomach hurts. Which department should I go to?" asked a woman at a hospital information desk in Guizhou Province on September 5.



The woman told the doctor that in recent days she had often felt pain in her stomach and around the anus and thought it was caused by constipation.



When the doctor asked her if she was pregnant, both the woman and her husband insisted that it was impossible. "How couldn't I know if I was pregnant," she said, adding she has been pregnant before.



An obstetrics doctor conducted further checkup on the woman and found that her cervix had opened and she could give birth any time. The woman was sent to the delivery room immediately. Three minutes later, she gave birth to a baby girl.



After the incident, the woman said that she and her husband had been using contraceptives except for the breastfeeding period, which they thought was a safe period.



Guiyang Evening News





