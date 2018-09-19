High school teacher punishes students for using cell phones in classroom

A video showing two students being asked to smash their phones in front of the whole class after they were caught using their cell phones in the class is making rounds on social media. Some netizens endorsed the punishment as a way of teaching a lesson to the phone-addicted students while others thought it was too harsh.



In the video, which was recorded in an 11th grade classroom of Daoxian No.2 High School, Hunan Province on September 5, a student in a white dress is being called by the teacher to walk to the front of the classroom, raise the cell phone over his head and smash it hard onto the concrete ground.



The two students surnamed He and Liao were caught playing with their cell phones during an "evening self-study course" held by the teacher surnamed Xiong on September 4. They went to Xiong to acknowledge their mistake that night and offered to destroy their cell phones as a way to show their determination to study, the school said on September 13.



The Paper

