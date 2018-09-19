Word matters





Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Short video is a new form to propagandize network security, and it's easy to gain favor from young users."So said Liang Liming, a cyber policeman of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. According to Liang, in order to propagandize network security to more people, especially young people, they have opened an account with the username "The Capital Cyber Police" on China's short video platform Douyin. They've posted many interesting videos to teach people how to prevent cybercrime and raise awareness. The hottest video on this account has been played over 3,700,000 times and received 140,000 likes. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)