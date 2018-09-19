UN says building trust between warring parties key to peace implementation

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Wednesday encouraged warring parties to build trust amid widespread suspicion between them in order to effectively implement the recently signed agreement.



David Shearer, the head of UNMISS, said the suspicion is still widespread among the parties that signed the final peace agreement in the Ethiopian capital and a lot of work needs to be done to encourage trust, a key ingredient to implementation of the agreement.



"There is currently a key ingredient that is lacking. That is trust. Those who signed the agreement have in the past been former friends and foes. From discussions with them, suspicion is widespread," he told journalists in Juba.



He disclosed that a lot of work needs to be done to encourage trust between the parties as well as between the parties and the people of South Sudan.



Shearer added that UNMISS is ready to help with implementation of the agreement but there must be an agreed realistic plan to achieve this.



"We also need to see clear evidence that all the warring factions have the political will to stop the violence," he said.



He revealed that currently there is reduction in the level of fighting since the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities (COH) but it must be sustained so that people are able to resume their livelihoods.



"We acknowledge that there has been skepticism whether the political exists to implement the agreement. The reaction from people I spoke to here has been hopeful but cautious," he said.



Meanwhile, Shearer also said that 60 percent of the 4,000 Regional Protection Force (RPF) troops largely comprised of Ethiopian, Rwandan and Bangladeshi troops are already deployed to secure key installations in Juba.



He said the recent proposal by IGAD to include additional troops from Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan and Uganda within the RPF will depend on the budget and decision of the UN Security Council.



South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013, and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.



The UN estimates that about 4 million South Sudanese have been displaced internally and externally, and the world's youngest nation has for the third year running been ranked as the deadliest for aid workers to operate.

