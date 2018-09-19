Vietnam's workforce to reach 54.3 mln in 3rd quarter: labor ministry

Vietnam's total workforce will reach 54.26 million in the third quarter of this year, up 0.44 percent from the previous quarter, according to the country's Institute of Labor and Social Affairs.



Several sectors need more workers, including beverages, weaving, printing, rubber, plastics and water drainage, Vietnam News Agency on Wednesday quoted the institute under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs as reporting.



Fewer laborers will be seen in agro-forestry-fishery, crude oil and natural gas, mining, automobile and furniture manufacturing.



The institute said that in the second quarter of this year, there were more than 54 million employees, up one percent year-on-year. The unemployment rate nationwide fell but that among youths rose considerably by more than 511,000 people.



Also in the second quarter, income in most sectors dropped slightly from the first quarter, except construction and entertainment. Mining, manufacturing and processing sectors offered lower salaries.



Paid workers with a bachelor's degree earned the most, about 7.87 million Vietnamese dong (342 U.S. dollars) each month. Up to 16.5 percent of paid workers were in the low-income group, while 52.8 percent were manual laborers.

