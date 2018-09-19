In pics: reindeer breeding base in Yue'anli Forest Farm in Inner Mongolia







A herd of reindeer roam in Yue'anli Forest Farm of Genhe forestry bureau in the Greater Khingan Mountains of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. Staff members at Yue'anli Forest Farm are responsible for the conservation and breeding work of reindeer in China. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Forester Zhang Guohua replenishes fodder for reindeer in Yue'anli Forest Farm of Genhe forestry bureau in the Greater Khingan Mountains of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. Staff members at Yue'anli Forest Farm are responsible for the conservation and breeding work of reindeer in China. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Forester Lian Lichen feeds reindeer in Yue'anli Forest Farm of Genhe forestry bureau in the Greater Khingan Mountains of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. Staff members at Yue'anli Forest Farm are responsible for the conservation and breeding work of reindeer in China. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Forester Zhang Guohua replenishes fodder for reindeer in Yue'anli Forest Farm of Genhe forestry bureau in the Greater Khingan Mountains of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2017. Staff members at Yue'anli Forest Farm are responsible for the conservation and breeding work of reindeer in China. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Forester Zhang Guohua takes care of reindeer in Yue'anli Forest Farm of Genhe forestry bureau in the Greater Khingan Mountains of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. Staff members at Yue'anli Forest Farm are responsible for the conservation and breeding work of reindeer in China. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Forester Zhang Guohua takes care of reindeer in Yue'anli Forest Farm of Genhe forestry bureau in the Greater Khingan Mountains of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. Staff members at Yue'anli Forest Farm are responsible for the conservation and breeding work of reindeer in China. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Photo taken on Sept. 18, 2018 shows the reindeer breeding base in Yue'anli Forest Farm of Genhe forestry bureau in the Greater Khingan Mountains of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Staff members at Yue'anli Forest Farm are responsible for the conservation and breeding work of reindeer in China. (Xinhua/Zou Yu)