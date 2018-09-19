China opens first test road for self-driving cars with 5G network function

China opened its first road designated for tests of self-driving cars with fifth-generation (5G) network connectivity in Beijing on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the country's steadfast efforts in mastering two key technologies of the future - autonomous driving and 5G.



With multiple 5G network stations, intelligent traffic control systems and other high-tech equipment, the road, located in Beijing's Fangshan district, is designed to conduct various tests on self-driving cars with 5G network.



Further details of the test road were not immediately available, including what companies will be conducting tests, but the move would offer a platform for furthering research and development in autonomous driving as well as 5G technologies.



Wu Gansha, CEO of self-driving technology firm UISEE, said that with 5G soon reaching commercialization, mass production of driverless cars connected with 5G networks will appear on certain special roads within the next three to five years.



"As 5G becomes popular fast, self-driving cars with network connections will become more and more important and become mainstream between 2025 and 2030," Wu told the Global Times.



Beijing has recently said that 11 Fangshan roads have been designated as roads for self-driving cars.





