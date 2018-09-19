China ‘clear-sighted’ about US tactics: FM

China on Wednesday blamed the US' insincere tactic of imposing tariffs, while calling for negotiations at the same time, for further escalation in the ongoing trade war, saying that China is very clear-sighted about such tactics and is dealing with them calmly.
"The US side is shouting for dialogue and contact, while waving the stick of sanctions; it sends an invitation for consultation, while exerting extreme pressure. This tactic has become a pattern," Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, told a press briefing. "The Chinese side is very clear-sighted about the US' pattern and is handling it calmly."
Geng was responding to a question on comments made by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who said whether trade talks would take place is in China's "ballpark."
Ross' comment came after the US announced Tuesday that it would impose tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods starting on Monday, drawing an immediate countermeasure from China, which said it would impose tariffs on US products worth $60 billion.
"This is not the first time that the US side says the ball is on the Chinese side," Geng said, citing a detailed account of several rounds of back-and-forth moves between the world's largest two economies.
The US announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods on May 29, just days before Ross traveled to Beijing for talks in June. The US started imposing tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese products on August 23, the same day Chinese and US officials concluded talks in Washington.
In the latest development, the US invited Chinese officials for trade talks last week, but on Tuesday it announced a date for tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products.
Although Geng did not say whether China would accept the US' invitation for trade talks, he stressed that any consultation must be based on equal and mutually respectful terms and urged the US to show sincerity.
"The US' threats, intimidation and blackmail will not work with China," he said, adding that China will continue to carry out reform and opening-up in accordance with "our own timetable and road map," while "firmly" safeguarding China's legitimate rights and interests.
"Dialogue and consultation based on fairness, integrity and mutual respect is the only correct way to resolve the trade and economic issues between China and the US," he said.