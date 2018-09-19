Clear-the-air talks needed by Boateng

Germany defender Jerome Boateng wants clear-the-air talks with Bayern Munich ­bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness ­after his off-season transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fell through.



"I think we should talk again in the near future - that's what we have set out to do. It's important for me to make it clear once again that I'm fully focused on FC Bayern," Boateng told the Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.



"And on the other hand, I don't think it's nice when things are said about me everywhere and then you do not get any public support from the club."



In the off-season, both Rummenigge and Hoeness said Boateng could leave for the right price.



The burly center back was annoyed when Bayern Chairman Rummenigge first fuelled rumors of a possible switch to PSG on the eve of the World Cup, where Germany crashed out after the group stages.



The 30-year-old has also bemoaned a lack of support from the club's senior bosses in the wake of Germany's World Cup disaster.



"What really bothered me were some of the statements right after the World Cup," said Boateng.



"That was almost funny.



"It was said that I was not fully focused, because I wear earrings and wore sunglasses during the South Korea match when the sun was shining.



"In 2014 [at the World Cup in Brazil], I also wore ­sunglasses and earrings, but I didn't read anything about that."



