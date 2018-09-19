Trade war won’t drag on foreign investment in China

Negotiations are the ultimate solution for the escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, while the potential harm caused by tariffs won't hinder US firms' further presence in the Chinese market, officials and entrepreneurs said.



"A trade war won't solve China-US disputes in trade. We hope the two sides can come to the table for negotiations since the problems won't be solved by war but by negotiations," Chen Liming, chairman of the Greater China Group at IBM Corp, told a group interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s Annual Meeting of New Champions, also dubbed the Summer Davos Forum, being held in North China's Tianjin Municipality from Tuesday to Thursday.



Wendy Cutler, a former trade negotiator for the US government, said during a session of the forum on Wednesday that there will be a negotiated solution with some short-term confidence builders.



Tak Niinami, CEO of Tokyo-based consumer products company Suntory Holdings, told the same session that international rule-making is a prerequisite to resolving these issues between countries.



Given the different economic systems of China and the US, there will be a deadlock in the trade dispute for quite some time, said Timothy Stratford, former assistant US trade representative and managing partner at Covington & Burling LLP, at the same session.



"Basically the US and Chinese economies are like two teams playing on the same field," Stratford said.



"[They] have very different positions, and now we are going to be in for a long period of deadlock where both sides assess how much the tariffs are hurting them, how much they are hurting the other side, and how flexible that other side is about negotiating," he added.



Stratford told the Global Times Tuesday on the sidelines of the session that the fresh round of tariffs will definitely have an impact on US industrial businesses, which will require some time to see.



Mark Leung, CEO of JPMorgan Chase China, said at the forum on Tuesday that escalating China-US trade tensions would not hinder the US company's China strategy. With China's further opening-up, especially in the financial sector, JPMorgan will continue to seek more of a presence and bet on long-term development in China.



The company applied to set up a majority ownership securities firm in China in May after China rolled out guidelines in late April allowing foreign investors to set up securities trading firms with holding status as part of China's financial opening-up efforts.





