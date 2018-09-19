Hockey sees growing fanbase, enthusiasm in China

Chris Wagner (No.14) of the Boston Bruins takes a shot on goalie Mike Smith of the Calgary Flames during the first period of their 2018 NHL China Games hockey game in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: IC

The NHL preseason games have ­received a warm welcome from Chinese fans, as the series culminated on Wednesday with the Boston Bruins beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 at the Wukesong Arena in Beijing.



For the second year in a row, Chinese fans have gotten a taste of NHL games without traveling to the other side of the northern hemisphere, and other match-goers were keen to learn about the unfamiliar sport.



Even ordinary cheering by the crowd was performed with extra enthusiasm as thousands of fans followed video instructions in the stadium to wave their white towels while cheering at the game.



The organizers provided a "hockey ABCs" video for the fans ahead of the match on Wednesday for those who may find it hard to understand the game. But that wasn't enough to keep all the fans in the stands.



The game in Beijing attracted a near-capacity audience at the beginning, but as the teams played on, a string of fans decided to leave early as the temperature in the hockey arena appeared too low for them to bear.



NHL teams have showed great interest in growing their fanbase in the world's most populous country.



Six-time Stanley Cup winners the Bruins signed young goalie Derek Duan Shineng, who is of Chinese origin, on professional tryout. The 24-year-old Canadian spent his last season with KHL's Kunlun Red Star, China's top hockey club, which was established in 2016.



The Los Angeles Kings, who played against the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL's debut China Games last year, announced this week it will establish a youth academy in Beijing.



Since Beijing won the 2022 Winter Olympics bid, the number of hockey participants in the country has been surging.



Figures released by the International Ice Hockey Federation show China has 12,060 registered adult and youth hockey players, compared to only 1,101 in 2017.



With its fanbase and participants growing rapidly, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said that the NHL is considering holding regular-season games in China.



The NHL chief has expressed his optimism that China - previously never considered a hotbed for ice hockey - will develop its star, saying it is only "a matter of time."



