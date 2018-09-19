Tencent music offering

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China's biggest music-streaming company, has halved the amount it is seeking to raise in a US listing to about $2 billion, according to three people close to the deal.



The subsidiary of technology giant Tencent Holdings two weeks ago filed confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, three people with knowledge of the matter said, in what will be one of the biggest listings in New York by a Chinese company this year.



Tencent Music had earlier been seeking to raise up to $4 billion, sources said, which would have made it the biggest Chinese float in the US so far in 2018.

