Railway authority urged to punish seat hog

Guangzhou railway authority may punish a seat hog after she sat on the wrong seat on bullet train and refused to move.



"The railway security department has intervened in the investigation and will deal in accordance with the law," China Railway Guangzhou Group Company posted on its Weibo account on Wednesday.



A video clip went viral on Wednesday where a passenger who sat on a wrong seat refused to move and had verbal argument with crew member on the train from Yongzhou, Hunan Province to Shenzhen of Guangdong Province on Wednesday.



In the video, the passenger whose seat was by the aisle sat on the one next to it. She insisted she was sitting in the correct seat and refused to show her national identity card when asked by train staff.



The staff member later found another seat for the other passenger.



Thousands of net users expressed their anger toward the seat hog online and called for punishment.



"It deserves an accumulative penalty such as lifelong blacklisting from taking trains," user Hebuliuxianicheng posted on Weibo.



"Such an incident will happen again if the penalty is not severe enough," said another.



This is the second such incident in just a month.



In August, Sun He, another passenger and a PhD candidate was also recorded sitting on another's seat on a train from Shandong Province to Beijing. Sun quibbled with train staff and refused to move.



Sun was blacklisted from buying train tickets for six months and fined 200 yuan as penalty.



