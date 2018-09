Two local residents visit the Nanjing Liji Lane Comfort Women Museum on Wednesday, which marked the 2018 International Day of Peace. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Wednesday to a commemorative event held in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Xi said China would "unswervingly take the road of peaceful development and remain a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order." Photo: VCG