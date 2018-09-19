Chinese suspects nabbed in Cambodia in livestreaming crackdown

Police in Jiaxing in East China's Zhejiang Province arrested 18 Chinese suspects in Cambodia in a recent crackdown on a cross-border livestreaming app with pornographic content, which has made 250 million yuan ($36 million) from over 110 platforms.



The platforms involved, total viewership, and agents in the case all rank among the top in domestic public security records, Legal Daily reported on Wednesday.



Incorporating over 110 platforms, the app recruited 16,000 agents to sell membership cards to 3.5 million viewers to access livestreaming channels and pornographic videos stored in cloud drives.



Police arrested 200 suspects in April, but top organizers were hidden in Cambodia. They recruited more agents and marketed the app under a different name through social media.



Chinese cops finally captured all major suspects in August after two cross-border strikes in cooperation with Cambodian police.



The internet has proved to be a major battlefield in cracking down on pornographic content. Trans-border cooperation is indispensable for cleaning up the content, according to Legal Daily.





