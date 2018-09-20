Experts underscore importance of humanitarian demining in Eastern Ukraine

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine underscores the importance of humanitarian demining in Eastern Ukraine, Martin Sajdik, an official in the TCG on Ukraine, told local media on Wednesday.



Eastern Ukraine has become one of the most heavily mined places in the world, Sajdik said following the TCG meeting in Minsk.



Ertugrul Apakan, the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine, underlined the importance of humanitarian demining in a systemic manner. Sajdik also drew attention to the importance of humanitarian demining.



The subgroup on security discussed the observance of the ceasefire and the separation of forces and assets.



The TCG will hold its next meeting in Minsk on October 2.



The TCG is a group of representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that was formed to facilitate a diplomatic solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

