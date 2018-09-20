China, Singapore to promote bilateral cooperation, safeguard multilateral trading system

China and Singapore on Wednesday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation and jointly safeguard multilateral trading system.
The agreement came as Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng met here with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.
Both sides pledged to promote the upcoming meeting of China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) to yield positive results and to promote talks on upgrading the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Hailing the sound development of bilateral ties since Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Singapore in 2015, Han said the two countries have worked together to implement consensus reached by both leaders and actively promoted cooperation under the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative.
China is willing to work with Singapore to enhance top-level design and set priorities for future cooperation, said Han.
He called on both sides to strengthen cooperation on international and regional issues and take the occasion of the 15th anniversary of forging strategic partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) to build a closer China-ASEAN
community with a shared future for humanity.
He also called on China and Singapore to jointly safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system and contribute to the stability and prosperity of the world and the region.
Teo said Singapore spoke highly of China's remarkable achievements scored due to the reform and opening up policy since 1978.
Singapore looks forward to working with China to boost the synergy of development strategies with the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.
As a country that follows a strategy of trade for growth, Singapore puts connectivity as priority, said Teo.
He said the country stands ready to work with China to safeguard an open and rules-based multilateral trading system.
Also on Wednesday, Han visited the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) International Pte Ltd.
Han arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for a three-day visit. He will co-chair the 14th China-Singapore JCBC Meeting and other bilateral high-level cooperative meetings with Teo on Thursday and is scheduled to meet Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong respectively during his stay.