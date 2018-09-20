China, Vietnam vow to enhance judicial cooperation

China and Vietnam on Wednesday pledged to further enhance the judicial cooperation between the two countries.



The pledge was made by Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and Zhou Qiang, China's chief justice and president of the Supreme People's Court, at their meeting.



Zhou said that his visit aims at implementing the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.



China and Vietnam should further enhance pragmatic cooperation between their courts, jointly combat cross-border crimes to facilitate the development of bilateral trade ties and people-to-people exchanges as as to make positive contribution to the wellbeing of their peoples.



For his part, the Vietnamese president said his country attaches great importance to bilateral traditional friendship and will join hands with China to promote judicial cooperation in all fields so as to promote ties between the two countries and the two parties.



Zhou arrived here Tuesday for a two-day visit.

