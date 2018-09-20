Iran hails Russia-Turkey deal on Syria's Idlib as triumph of diplomacy

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations welcomed a recent deal between Russia and Turkey on Syria's Idlib issue as the triumph of diplomacy, Tasnim news agency reported Wednesday.



The agreement reached in the Russian city of Sochi is "the result of intensive responsible diplomacy over the last few weeks," Gholam Ali Khoshroo said during his address to a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.



It is the extension of diplomatic efforts in the recent Tehran summit between presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, Khoshroo added.



On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in Sochi to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.



A day earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi also welcomed the Russian-Turkish agreement as "a big step toward eliminating the remnants of terrorists in Syria."

