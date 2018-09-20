Central officials arrive in Ningxia for 60th anniversary celebrations

A central delegation led by China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday arrived in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, to attend festivities marking the 60th anniversary of the region's founding. The central delegation presented the region with souvenirs, including a plaque with an inscription by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



It reads "building beautiful and new Ningxia, jointly realizing the great Chinese Dream."



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, unveiled the plaque, alongside with Party chief of Ningxia Shi Taifeng.



Xi's inscription showed his care about people from all ethnic groups in Ningxia, said Sun Chunlan, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier.



The inscription indicated the hopeful prospect of Ningxia and will inspire the Ningxia people to further advance and join the national drive of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, Sun said.



On Wednesday afternoon, the delegation visited an exhibition showcasing the region's achievements made in the past 60 years, including progress in economic development, reform and opening-up, ecological construction and ethnic unity.



Wang met with representatives of military forces stationed in the region, armed police forces, and officials of political and legal affairs there.



He also met with retired officials and people of various ethnic groups and from all walks of life, and extended greetings to them on behalf of the central delegation.



In the evening, Wang and other delegation members joined about 1,400 local residents at a grand gala, which presented a feast of dancing and singing.