Putin, Merkel discuss peace deal on Syria's Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed over the phone Russia's recent deals with Turkey for the Syrian province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Wednesday.



The conversation, initiated by the German side, focused on the Syrian peace settlement, during which Putin informed Merkel of the agreements between Moscow and Ankara to "promote stabilization in the Idlib de-escalation zone," a Kremlin statement said.



On Monday, Russia and Turkey decided to set up a demilitarized zone between the armed opposition and the government troops in Idlib by Oct. 15, following talks between the presidents of the two countries.



Putin and Merkel also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the statement said.



They also touched upon bilateral relations and a number of issues on the global financial markets, it said.

