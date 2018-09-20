Water caltrops collected in Dongnan Village in E China's Zhejiang

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows local villagers collecting water caltrops in Dongnan Village of Donglin Township in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The water caltrops of Donglin Township are in their harvest season. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers show collected water caltrops in Dongnan Village of Donglin Township in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. The water caltrops of Donglin Township are in their harvest season. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)