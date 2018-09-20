Suzhou Industrial Park top performer in key benchmarks

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre in the Suzhou Industial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) was established in 1994 as an intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore. It ranked first among China's 219 state-level economic development zones in an overall evaluation published in May by the Ministry of Commerce, being a top performer in key benchmarks including technological innovation and foreign trade. Over the years, the SIP has taken the initiative to act in accordance with China's national strategies as well as attract global innovative resources, which made it one of the most vigorous and efficient areas in the country. (Xinhua/Zhu Guigen)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows the Suzhou Industial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows a residential community within the Suzhou Industial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows the Suzhou Culture and Arts Centre in the Suzhou Industial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows the Suzhou Industial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.