Tents donated by Chinese gov't still stand firm year after Mexico City quake

Image taken on Sept. 18, 2018 shows tents donated to be used as temporary homes for homeless families after the 7.1-magnitude earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017, in La Planta neighborhood, Mexico City, capital of Mexico. One year on from the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that claimed 369 lives and destroyed hundreds of buildings, some families are still living in tents. The vast Iztapalapa district in east Mexico City is home to some two million people. In the district's La Planta neighborhood, large blue tents donated by the Chinese government a year ago still stand firm. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

