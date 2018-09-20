Activities displaying intangible cultural heritage held in Huzhou, east China

An elementary school student learns wickerwork from a handicraftsman in Donglin Township of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. Donglin Township held activities that display intangible cultural heritage to celebrate harvest and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Handicraftsmen display making wickerwork during an activity in Donglin Township of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2018. Donglin Township held activities that display intangible cultural heritage to celebrate harvest and the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)