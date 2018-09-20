Exhibition celebrates 60th anniv. of NW China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

People visit the exhibition marking the achievements made in Ningxia in the 60 years since the founding of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia in northwest China, Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)



People view models of photovoltaic houses as visiting the exhibition marking the achievements made in Ningxia in the 60 years since the founding of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia in northwest China, Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)



People view the model of Yinchuan Hedong International Airport as visiting the exhibition marking the achievements made in Ningxia in the 60 years since the founding of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia in northwest China, Sept. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)