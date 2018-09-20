Rwanda to further advance ties with China for common purpose and mutual benefit

Rwandan Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana addresses the reception celebrating the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Sept. 19, 2018. Uzziel Ndagijimana on Wednesday reiterated the commitment of the Rwandan government to further advance ties with China for their common purpose and mutual benefit. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

Rwandan finance minister Uzziel Ndagijimana on Wednesday reiterated the commitment of the Rwandan government to further advance ties with China for their common purpose and mutual benefit.The exchange visits between the heads of state of Rwanda and China and Rwandan President Paul Kagame's attendance at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit held on Sept. 3-4, strengthen the relations and partnership between the two countries, said Ndagijimana.Rwanda appreciates the support and collaboration from China as the central African country works to achieve its development goals in key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, health and capacity building, said the minister.By adhering to the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith, and upholding the values of friendship, justice and shared interests, China will work with Rwanda and carry out more exchanges on governance and guidelines of development, said Rao Hongwei, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda.China and Rwanda will further match the development strategies and seek to harvest more fruits across multiple areas, including the Belt and Road Initiative, public health, human resources training, E-commerce, mining, law enforcement cooperation, among others, Rao said.The two countries will further enhance collaboration in regional and international arena and uphold the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, he added.The envoy also said Rwanda will achieve more across all areas of cooperation under the FOCAC through the joint efforts between the two countries.