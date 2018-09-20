People celebrate upcoming Ashura in Baghdad

People participate in the celebration of upcoming Ashura in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 19, 2018. Ashura, the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Kerbala in Iraq in the year 680. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

