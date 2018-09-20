Trump's former national security adviser Flynn to be sentenced on Dec. 18

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/20 12:43:45





The date falls several weeks after the Nov. 6 mid-term elections.



Flynn has been cooperating with the Mueller probe after pleading guilty on Dec. 1, 2017 to a charge of making two false statements to the FBI about his interactions with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after the 2016



The retired lieutenant general is the first senior White House official to be charged in Mueller's probe.

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, is set to be sentenced on Dec. 18, one year after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, according to court filing released Wednesday.The date falls several weeks after the Nov. 6 mid-term elections.Flynn has been cooperating with the Mueller probe after pleading guilty on Dec. 1, 2017 to a charge of making two false statements to the FBI about his interactions with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after the 2016 US election s and before Trump's inauguration in January 2017.The retired lieutenant general is the first senior White House official to be charged in Mueller's probe.