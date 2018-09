Strawberries pulled from shelves after needles found in Australia

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows an empty strawberry shelf in a supermarket in Sydney, Australia. Pins and needles have been found in strawberries from at least six brands in four Australian states, and supermarkets have pulled all strawberries from shelves as a precaution. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A customer browses in a supermarket in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 20, 2018. Pins and needles have been found in strawberries from at least six brands in four Australian states, and supermarkets have pulled all strawberries from shelves as a precaution. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows strawberries in a fruit store in Sydney, Australia. Pins and needles have been found in strawberries from at least six brands in four Australian states, and supermarkets have pulled all strawberries from shelves as a precaution. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows strawberries in a fruit store in Sydney, Australia. Pins and needles have been found in strawberries from at least six brands in four Australian states, and supermarkets have pulled all strawberries from shelves as a precaution. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2018 shows a sign encouraging people to buy strawberries in a fruit store in Sydney, Australia. Pins and needles have been found in strawberries from at least six brands in four Australian states, and supermarkets have pulled all strawberries from shelves as a precaution. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)